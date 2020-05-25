First flight arrives in Jaipur from Bengaluru as domestic operations resume after two months
Jaipur: After the restart of domestic flight operations, the first aircraft arrived at the Jaipur airport from Bengaluru on Monday morning.
The Air Asia flight with 23 passengers on board landed at 0830 hrs, Jaipur airport director JS Balhara said.
He said 20 flights were scheduled for the first day at the Jaipur airport but 11 of them have been cancelled.
"Airlines have cancelled 11 flights today (Monday)," he said.
The director said the reasons for the cancellation were not yet clear but no availability of passengers could be a reason.
Domestic flight operations resumed in the country after a gap of two months on Monday. All flight operations had ceased when the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.
