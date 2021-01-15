First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Mizoram

Aizawl: A consignment of 18,500 COVID-19 vaccines, to be used in the first phase of inoculation, arrived in Aizawl from New Delhi on Thursday, a health department official said.

State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi told PTI a total of 14,607 health workers have registered to receive vaccination.

In the first phase, 8,000 of them will get shots of the vaccine, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's vaccination drive on Saturday.

The state government has set up four camps at Aizawl Civil Hospital, Lunglei Civil Hospital, Kulikawn Sub-District Hospital and Urban Public Health Centre for the first phase of COVID-19 inoculation.

Lalzawmi said 500 people, 100 each in five camps, will be vaccinated on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm.