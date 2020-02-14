Firozabad rape victim wants death for accused

Firozabad: The 15-year-old rape victim, whose father was shot dead, has demanded death penalty for the rape accused.

The accused Aachman Upadhyaya was arrested after a brief encounter with the police on Thursday.

"I want death for Aachman. He has destroyed my life and killed my father. My father was the sole breadwinner of their family of six. I am the second eldest among four siblings and the burden of looking after the family is on my shoulders now because my elder sister is married," she said.

Aachman had been stalking her for three years and raped her in August last year. She had quit her studies after the incident and has been trying to recover from the trauma.

Her grandfather said, "Aachman is our neighbour. His father too had a criminal history. He started stalking my granddaughter when she was in class 9. We had decided to shift her to her maternal grandparents' home but before we could do so, the rape incident happened."

The grandfather said that when the girl tried to resist the rape, he smashed her head on the wall and even tried to strangulate her. He also made a video of the act.

The case was later filed against Aachman under IPC section 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

However, he was never arrested in the matter which emboldened him and he began threatening the family with dire consequences if they did not withdraw the case. On Monday night, he accosted the victim's father and shot him dead.

Meanwhile, Inspector general of police (Agra range) Satish Ganesh said, "We have built a very strong case against Aachman and his accomplice. We will make all possible efforts to get him convicted for the crimes he has committed. I have also recommended for a fast trial in the case with the most stringent punishment."