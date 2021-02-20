Firhad Hakim opens state's first multilevel car parking

KOLKATA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, inaugurated a multilevel car parking facility at Sector V.



Hakim and Debashis Sen, Chairman of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) were present at the inaugural function, which was held in virtual mode at the headquarters of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on SN Banerjee Road.

As a large number of small vehicles can be accommodated in the facility, the parking problem in the township can be reduced. This will also restrict roadside parking, resulting in the smooth flow of traffic in the township. The multilevel car parking, built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, has come up on one acre at AQ 11.

There is a provision for parking 650 cars in the G+ 8 facility. The building has rainwater harvesting and solar systems. There is a drinking water facility and toilets on each floor. "In case of chauffeur driven cars, once they are parked at the facility, the commuters will be taken to their place of work on battery-operated golf carts," said Sen.

Cycling is very closely associated with the IT sector. Cycles will be provided to the interested IT professionals, which they can ride to reach their offices. In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, IT professionals are often spotted cycling to work. They also embark on long-distance cycling trips on holidays.