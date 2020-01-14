Fire in footwear manufacturing unit in Delhi
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory on Lawrence Road in west Delhi on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
No casualty has been reported, he said.
The fire department said they received a call about the fire at 9:46 am and 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.
(Image from ndtv.com)
