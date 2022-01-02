Fire at Asansol mine: ECL official missing

Kolkata: An official went missing after a fire broke out at Asansol mining area.



Ajay Kumar Mukherjee, senior overman of Eastern Coalfields Limited, went to see the filling work in pit number 2 of Kenda mine after heavy black smoke was noticed there on December 25 mid night.

The Colliery authorities were filling in the ashes and soil to close the mine. Senior overman Mukherjee went to inspect the work. At that time it collapsed.

Several local children noticed the incident. They immediately informed the parents. Police and Colliery authorities were alerted. From then on the search started. The rescue team went to the spot. But no trace of Mukherjee was found till now.

Mukherjee was in charge of filling the soil. It is assumed that he might have been buried under the ground.

Jamuria MLA Hare Ram Singh rushed to the spot as soon as he got the news. He said it was a very sad incident.