FIR lodged against Bimal Gurung

Darjeeling: The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has lodged an FIR against Gorkha Janmukti Morch (GJM) President Bimal Gurung and others for allegedly beating up the son of a central committee member of the BGPM. They have also demanded his immediate arrest.



"Bimal Gurung and his men were repairing the Singmari Tukvar road when Nitya Theeng, son of our central committee member Dinesh Theeng was passing by on his bike. Gurung and his men stopped Theeng and beat him up badly. We have lodged an FIR against Gurung and others. They should immediately be arrested. We will in no way allow the hard found peace of the Hills to be disturbed. Since his return there have been many such incidents of beating up people," stated Alok Kanta Mani Thulung, BGPM youth leader.

Refuting allegations Gurung stated that it is an attempt to defame him and the GJM. "The boy riding a bike overtook other bikes at the spot where we were repairing the road. He fell down with his bike while speeding and overtaking and hurt himself. We did not even touch him," claimed Gurung.

Gurung alleged that the youth seemed to be intoxicated and instead attacked a few of his men when asked why he was driving roughly. "I didn't even recognize him as he was wearing a helmet. I have become like an allergy to some political parties and they want to tarnish my image and also get rid of me," claimed Gurung.