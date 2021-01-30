FIR against Tharoor, 6 scribes

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists over their 'misleading' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, an official said on Friday. The FIR was registered in Bhopal after a complaint lodged by one Sanjay Raghuwanshi late on Thursday night, Misrod Police Inspector Niranjan Sharma said.

The journalists named in the FIR are Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath. An unidentified person has also been named in the FIR, he said.

The case against them was registered under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153 a (1) b (any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups and which disturb or are likely to disturb public tranquility) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes),

Sharma said.