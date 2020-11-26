FIR against Lalu by BJP MLA in call from jail case

New Delhi: A day before the hearing on bail plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam, the imprisoned RJD president was shifted from the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital to its paying ward on Thursday following his alleged phone call to Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Paswan seeking his help in defeating the NDA candidate for assembly Speaker's post.



Meanwhile, an FIR has also been lodged in Patna against Prasad on Thursday by the BJP MLA Lalal Paswan whom he had allegedly called while in custody and offered a ministerial berth in exchange for helping the opposition in defeating the NDAs candidate for assembly Speakers post.

The FIR has been lodged under Section 8 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Patna's Vigilance Police Station.

Prasad, the former Bihar chief minister who was convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for multiple ailments.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted from the bungalow of the director to room number A-11 of the paying ward today," said Dr Waghmare Krishna Prasad, Additional Director of RIMS and Joint Health Secretary of Jharkhand.

The leaked audio clip of the telephonic conversation has created more troubles for Lalu Prasad just ahead of November 27 hearing in another fodder scam case which is related to withdrawal of funds from Dumka treasury.

BJP's Anuranjan Ashok has separately filed a writ petition in the Jharkhand High Court over violation of jail manual seeking a CBI probe into the entire episode.

Notably, the Jharkhand government has also ordered a probe into the incident.