FIR against BJP MPs for fake Rahul Gandhi video: Congress
New Delhi: A day after the warning of strict action against the leaders of the ruling party, Congress on Monday said that an FIR has been registered against BJP's members of Parliament Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Subrat Pathak on its complaint related to the circulation of fake video of Rahul Gandhi, allegedly aimed at disturbing communal harmony.
The FIR against the MPs and three others was registered in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, chief of the party's media and publicity team Pawan Khera said. While addressing a press conference, Pawan Khera and the party's social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate told reporters that the Congress has also lodged complaints against them in Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
The complaints follow Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh writing to BJP president JP Nadda to say the party should initiate action against its leaders for spreading fake news against Rahul Gandhi and get the doctored video removed from their Twitter timelines. Accused Rathore of sedition, Shrinate said, "If an attempt is made by a former Union minister to spread fake news with the intention of disturbing communal harmony in the country, it amounts to sedition."
Shrinate said, adding that the PM spoke for nearly half an hour at Hyderabad but did not make a single appeal for peace.
