FIR against 4 for raping teen-aged girl in Thane

Thane: Police registered an FIR on Sunday against four people for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district last year, an official said.



The police have detained some persons in connection with the case, but no one has been arrested so far, he said.

On September 14 last year, the accused took the Class 7 student to an isolated place in a dilapidated building in Bhiwandi taluka where they allegedly raped her, the official from the district rural police control room said.

They also warned her against informing anyone about the incident, he said.

Some days back, the accused allegedly beat up the girl and her father following which her family approached a local NGO on Saturday, he said.

With the help of the NGO, the victim's family lodged an FIR at Ganeshpuri police station in the wee hours of Sunday under Indian Penal Code Sections 376-D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.