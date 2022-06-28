Finish 100-day targets by June 30: Adityanath to ministers
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed all departments to complete the government's first 100-day targets by June 30.
The Adityanath government in the state, which took oath on March 25, will be completing the first 100 days of its second tenure on July 5.
After the formation of the government, action plans were fixed for all departments for the first 100 days, six months, one year, two years, and five years.
The CM while presiding over a review meeting at his official residence here gave directions to ministers to complete the targets set for the first 100 days by June 30, according to a statement issued here.
He said that the government will hold a press conference on July 4 to apprise the public of its achievements during this period.
Adityanath asked all ministers and lawmakers to go to the public and inform them about the work done so far according to the 'sankalp' (resolutions) taken by the state government.
He also asked them to tell the people about their targets for the next six months, the statement said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Unreasoned sermonising28 Jun 2022 2:33 PM GMT
Tailor murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur, assailants film crime28 Jun 2022 2:26 PM GMT
Uddhav appeals to rebel MLAs to come for talks: 'I am still worried...28 Jun 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Mumbai Press Club condemns journalist Mohammad Zubair's arrest,...28 Jun 2022 1:04 PM GMT
Court extends Md Zubair's custodial interrogation by 4 days28 Jun 2022 1:02 PM GMT