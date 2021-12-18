Final yr college students getting free passports to study abroad: Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Technical Education Minister Anil Vij said that final year students of all colleges in Haryana are getting free passports to study in foreign universities and they are being made aware regarding employment opportunities in foreign countries. This scheme has been implemented by the Department of Technical Education and Higher Education, Haryana from the 2020-21 session.



Vij said this while replying to a question raised on the first day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today.

He said that whenever cases of sending people abroad through illegal means are reported, immediate action is taken. An SIT was constituted under the chairmanship of IPS officer Bharti Arora to tighten the noose around those involved in Kabutarbazi cases.

Taking stern action against such people, as many as 591 people have been arrested and 485 FIRs have been registered and an amount of Rs. 81,38,800 recovered from them.

He said that as far as the issue of sending children abroad for higher education under the guidance of the government is concerned, so far no such matter is under consideration in the Technical Education Department.

At present, there is no proposal under consideration in the Technical Education Department to set up any government agency to send the students of Haryana for study abroad or on a work visa, added Vij.