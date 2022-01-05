Final electoral rolls handed to parties

Chandigarh: Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju on Wednesday handed over the final published Electoral Rolls for the Assembly Elections-2022 to the representatives of recognised political parties here in the form of DVDs.



Giving further details, Dr Raju said that the process of final publication of the photo electoral rolls has been concluded on January 5, 2022, as per the Special Summary Revision schedule issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 1, 2022, as the reference date. A meeting in this regard has been convened with recognised political parties in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, in which they were handed over the DVDs of electoral rolls (without photos).

Representatives of All India Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party were present in the meeting.

In wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, CEO Dr Raju also sensitised the representatives of the political parties about the COVID-19 guidelines and extensively discussed Do's and Don'ts during the elections.

The Office of CEO also handed over copies of relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Indian Penal Code, and The Epidemic Diseases Act besides providing the copies of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (GOI) and Department of Health and Department of Home Affairs and Justice (Government of Punjab). A manual issued by the ECI on "Broad Guidelines of General Elections/Bye-elections during COVID-19" has also been handed over to the political parties.

The CEO exhorted political parties to stick to the COVID-19 guidelines strictly and any violation will be dealt with iron hand once model code of conduct is in place.

He also asked representatives of political parties to inform him or his office, 'if anyone is allegedly using liquor or money power to induce voters' or 'matters of irregularities in voting' or any other illegal activities come into

their notice.