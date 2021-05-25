'Final decision to be based on widest possible consultation'

New Delhi: The final decision on the fate of Class 12 board exams will be based on widest possible consultative process, and it will also be the best possible option keeping in mind the current situation and students' future prospects, government sources said on Monday.



They said the high-level meeting, which was held on Sunday and was attended by several Union ministers and representatives from states, regarding the board exams came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for such a consultation to take into account suggestions and ideas from states.

Modi had chaired a meeting on May 21 where the Union Education Ministry briefed him about the extensive consultations done with teachers and parents, and also informed him about the options at hand about the exams, they said.

Noting that the government has to take a decision keeping in mind the present security of the children due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as their future prospects, he told them to hold a high level meeting with all states and senior Union ministers to take into account suggestions and ideas.

"Thus, the final decision will be based on widest possible consultative process and will be the best possible option keeping in mind the current situation and future prospects," a source said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had chaired the crucial meeting on Sunday which was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Union ministers SmritiIrani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had said after the meeting that there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an "informed, collaborative" decision will be taken

by June 1.