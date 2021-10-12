Fin Consultative Committee is 'virtually ineffective': TMC MP expresses desire to quit

Kolkata: Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP has expressed his willingness to quit the Finance Consultative Committee because of its "ineffectiveness."

The committee sits once in four months to discuss key financial issues. Only one meeting of the committee was held on September 28, a month before the committee's tenure is about to come to an end. The meeting of the committee is chaired by the union Finance Minister.

Roy said: "I am not going to buy the logic that the meeting of the committee could not be held due to the ongoing pandemic as sessions of the Parliament were held during this period."

Roy who is the member of the Finance Consultative Committee for the past 10 years said under such a situation there is no point in remaining a member of a committee that has "virtually become ineffective." Roy has informed Derek O' Brien , TMC Rajya Sabha leader about his unwillingness to carry on with the committee as a member.