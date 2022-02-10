Fill up vacant posts of teachers: Govt to central universities

New Delhi: The government has directed central universities to fill up the sanctioned posts of teachers, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday,



Replying to a supplementary question, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said: "Appointment of teachers is a continuous process."

He said that directions have been issued to universities including IITs to fill vacant posts in a mission mode.

Sarkar said the government has issued directions to IITs to include a chapter in their annual reports on the status report about filling up these vacant posts.

"We are very serious on this (matter)," he said.

The minister was answering a question by CPI(M) MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya about the steps taken by the government to fill 6,535 sanctioned posts lying vacant in central universities which includes IITs.

Meanwhile, in a written reply, the ministry said that the premier engineering colleges like IITs, NITs and IIITs impart education and research in science and technology subjects and are categorised as Institute of National Importance.

The admission to various programmes in these institutions is strictly offered only to deserving candidates based on the ranking/ other parameters, who fulfil the required eligibility criteria.

The number of vacant seats in IITs during 2021-22 stood at 361 in under-graduate (UG) courses, 3083 post-graduation (PG) and 1,852 in Ph.D., while in NITs the number stood at 685 in UG, 3413 PG and 914 PH.D.

In IIITs, the number of vacant seats stood at 510 in UG, 813 in PG and 527 in Ph.D.

The admission to Under Graduate Programmes (B.Tech) in NITs and IIITs are made through Joint Entrance Examination (MAIN) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).