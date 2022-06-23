'Fill form to vote from any Assembly if not present in Delhi on day of Prez poll'
New Delhi: Members of Parliament who would not be present in the national capital on July 18 to cast their vote in Parliament House for presidential election can do so from state assemblies, provided they inform the Election Commission in advance. In a letter addressed to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the poll panel has reminded them that they can cast ballot at Room no 63 in Parliament House.
"However, on account of unavoidable reasons and exigencies of circumstances, if you cannot be present in New Delhi on the date of poll, you can opt to exercise your right to vote at the presidential election at any of the polling places situated in the state or Union Territory of Puducherry and NCT of Delhi," the June 16 letter said.
The MPs who intend to vote from one of the state legislative assemblies have to send a "formal request" to the EC by filling up a form.
The request should reach the poll panel "not later than ten days before the date of poll" so that necessary arrangements can be made.
"It may kindly be noted that the request once made and accepted by the Commission to vote at any State Legislative Assembly will be final and no further changes will be entertained in this regard," the poll panel has cautioned.
While normally MPs vote in New Delhi and MLAs at the premises of legislative assembly of each state, facilities are provided by EC for any MP to vote in the legislative assembly of a state.
