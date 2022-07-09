File report with reasons for MP's Z-category security withdrawal: High Court to Centre

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report from the Centre about withdrawal of MP Arjun Singh's 'Z plus' category security and instructed the state government to ensure his safety.



Arjun Singh's 'Z plus' security cover was withdrawn by the Central government on Wednesday following which Singh moved the High Court against the decision.

On Friday, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya asked the Centre to submit a report on the decision of his 'Z plus'

category security cover withdrawal.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General on behalf of the Central government told the court that the prime accused who had threatened Singh is in judicial custody.

Though Singh's lawyer requested for a 'Y category' security cover, Justice Bhattacharya refused to interfere and asked the Centre to file the report within 10 days.

Meanwhile, the state government will have to take the responsibility of the MP's security.

It may be mentioned that around one-and-a-half months ago, Singh joined TMC from BJP. But his 'Z plus' security cover was still there.

On Tuesday, Arjun Singh received a notice where it was mentioned that his security cover will be withdrawn from Wednesday.