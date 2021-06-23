Fertiliser scam: Delhi court denies bail to RJD MP Singh

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged fertiliser scam. Special Judge Vikas Dhull denied the relief to Singh, saying the accusations against him were serious as he was involved in money laundering of around Rs 685 crore. Secondly, accused is a sitting RS MP and is also a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee of fertilisers. The present offence pertains to generation of proceeds of crime while committing the offence in the import of fertilisers.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that accused being a powerful person, may influence certain witnesses, who are working with different entities involved in the import of fertilizers, the judge said.

The court also noted that the statement of various witnesses to whom cash was paid on behalf of the accused was yet to be recorded and if he is released on bail, then there is a possibility of him influencing those witnesses. The court was also told by ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana that the investigation in the case was at the initial stage. Further, probe is at the stage of collection of evidence regarding identification of proceeds of crime and finding of trail of remaining ill gotten money, which in the case of money laundering is generally routed through a complex web of companies, the court observed.