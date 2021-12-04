Feast of St. Xavier: Mamata wishes for Goa's peace & prosperity

KOLKATA: Wishing her warmest greetings to all Goans on the occasion of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee expressed her hope for peace and prosperity for all as well as renewed strength to preserve Goa's uniquely beautiful identity.



"My warmest greetings to all Goans on the occasion of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier. On this day that celebrates the patron saint & protector of Goa, I hope for peace & prosperity for all, as well as renewed strength to preserve Goa's uniquely beautiful identity!," Banerjee tweeted on Friday.

Earlier, during her visit to Goa on October 28, Banerjee had assured the people of Goa that Trinamool Congress would fight against the divisive forces and work towards a new dawn for the BJP-run state.

During her visit, she had stated that it would be her party only that could bring about the real change in Goa. She also spoke to the people of different walks of life during her visit and even interacted with the biggest community of the state — the fishermen — to learn more about the problems that they face in daily life.

She is scheduled to visit Goa on December 13 for a three-day trip. She would be holding a series of rallies and political programmes. At the same time, she may also interact with people from the civil society in the state. Her visit to Goa gains significance when the state is going for Assembly polls in February 2022.

Trinamool Congress has already announced its intention to contest in all the 40 seats in Goa in the forthcoming Assembly polls after the joining of former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Falerio along with nine others.

According to party sources, there are possibilities of NCP's Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao to join Trinamool Congress in Banerjee's presence.