Fearing defeat, TMC questioning EVMs: Modi

Bankura: Hitting back at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's remarks against tampering of EVMs (electronic voting machines) during elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said her party was fearing defeat in the upcoming polls. "Didi was raising doubts regarding the EVMs–which had once brought her to power in 2011–as they (TMC) are fearing defeat," Modi said, while addressing a rally here.



Recently, Banerjee had been urging her party workers to stay alert against tampering of EVMs during her political rallies. On Sunday, Banerjee had said during her rally in Contai (East Medinipur), the EVMs should be tested 30 times before the beginning of the polls.

Stressing upon BJP's slogan of 'asol poribortan', Modi blamed Banerjee for not developing the state in the past 10 years. Referring to TMC posters bearing the image of Mamata playing football with his head, Modi said the TMC supremo could kick his head, but he wouldn't allow her to kick 'vikas (development)' out of the state. Earlier in the day, Mamata had also used the political metaphor of football in Contai by saying that 'even with one leg'; she would 'kick the ball (metaphor for Opposition) out of the field.

Vowing to bring 'asol poriborton', Modi said he would not allow the game of corruption to continue. "Game of corruption cholbe naa (will not be entertained), game of syndicate cholbe naa, game of cut money cholbe naa," Modi said, taking a swipe at TMC's popular 'Khela Hobe' (Game is on) slogan.

Modi insisted that it was the need of the hour to bring BJP government to power in the state to establish 'corruption-free' systems. Claiming that Banerjee had made false promises in the past, Modi said people of Bengal had decided that 'didi jacche, asol poribartan asche (didi is going and real change is coming).'

Modi also claimed that Banerjee's government in the state had deliberately not implemented the Centre-sponsored welfare schemes. Urging people to vote for the saffron party, Modi claimed BJP would form a government in Bengal that would ensure that the money for various government schemes reaches the poor. If voted to power, Modi vowed to send tolabajs (extortionists) to jail.