FCI Delhi region holds awareness drives

New Delhi: In the series of ongoing awareness campaigns, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Delhi Region on Wednesday conducted an awareness programme while celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at a food storage depot situated at

CTO Pusa.

While speaking at the programme, BJP spokesperson RP Singh and local councillor Sunita Shashi

Kaushik, who participated at the event as the chief guest, hailed the works done by the FCI officials in the implementation of National Food Security

Act (NFSA).

"The FCI employees worked day and night during the Covid-19 period to ensure food to every NFSA beneficiary. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in different phases FCI, Delhi Region issued 5.37 LMT food grains till date to Delhi government for its distribution among 72.77 lakh NFSA beneficiaries,"

they said.

On the occasion, Delhi Region AGM Rakesh Kumar, divisional manager Amit Pant and Ravi Malhotra, DO, and other dignitaries were also present. Earlier on Tuesday, the FCI had

organised an awareness campaign at its depot situated in Narela and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta was present there as the chief guest for the occasiosion.