'Father's info for registering birth of kids born via IVF to single women affects dignity'

Kochi: With single women right to conceive through Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), like IVF, being recognised, requiring them to furnish father's name in the form for registering births and deaths of children born through such procedures necessarily affects the right of dignity of the mother as well as the child, the Kerala High Court has said.



The high court said that the State has to provide appropriate forms for registration of births and deaths of children born through such procedures.

"The right of a single parent/ unwed mother to conceive by ART having been recognised, prescriptions of forms requiring mentioning of name of father, the details of which is to be kept anonymous, is violative of their fundamental rights of privacy, liberty and dignity," the court ruled.

The ruling by the high court came on a plea by a divorced woman, who got conceived by In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure, challenging the requirement under the Kerala Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 1970 to mention the father's details.

She had said in her petition that she cannot disclose the father's name as firstly, the identity of the sperm donor is kept anonymous and has not been and could not be disclosed even to her and secondly, such a requirement intrudes upon her right of privacy, liberty and dignity.

She had also contended that issuing a certificate by leaving the column for father's details as blank also interferes with her right of dignity, privacy and liberty.

Agreeing with the woman's claims, the high court said rights of a single woman to conceive through ART procedure was recognised and accepted in the country and in such procedures, the identity of the sperm donor cannot be disclosed except in circumstances as may be compelled for, under law.

"It falls within the realm of the 'right of privacy'. The said right has also been recognised in the guidelines for ART clinics, with very little exceptions. Under the circumstances, there is no rhyme or reason in requiring the petitioner to provide the name of the father in the form prescribed for registration of birth and death.

"Requiring the petitioner to leave the column regarding the details of father as blank, the issuance of a certificate of birth or certificate of death leaving the space provided therein regarding the details of the father as blank, necessarily affects the right of dignity of the mother as well as the child," the high court said.

It further said that the right of a single woman/ unwed mother, to conceive through ART procedures having been recognised, "the State has to provide appropriate forms for registration of births and deaths of children born through such procedures, and for issuance of birth/death certificates".