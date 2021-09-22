Farmers' protest: Haryana to open alternate routes to Delhi

Chandigarh: With farmers sitting on dharna on Singhu and Tikri borders blocking ways to enter the national capital from the state, Haryana has now decided to open alternate routes to Delhi.

Haryana Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij today directed the concerned officers to immediately open alternate routes from Haryana to Delhi due to closure of Singhu border and Tikri border due to farmers' agitation. He asked them to start the repair work so that the general public does not face any kind of problem while commuting to Delhi on these routes from Haryana.

He said that keeping in mind the convenience of the people, due to the closure of the main roads due to the farmers' agitation, the alternate routes will have to be repaired at the earliest and work in this regard will start from tomorrow itself.

He said that the work of patchwork and filling of potholes on the roads which are being used by the people for going to Delhi should be started from tomorrow itself so that people do not face any problem.

The alternate roads to be upgraded for general traffic use are, 8-km long Sersa Khatkar - Behra Bakipur Road upto Manoli of PWD (B&R), 5.50-km long G.T. Road (NH-44) to Janti Kalan upto Janti Khurd of PWD (B&R), 4.60-km Nathupur - Saboli Road of PWD (B&R), 4-km G.T. Road (NH-44) to Nangal Kalan Piu Maniyari upto Narela Border of PWD (B&R), 12.69-km Lampur Border (Nahra- Nahri Road) of PWD (B&R), 11.75-km Biswamil-Jatheri Road of PWD (B&R), Sonipat - Radthana - Akbarpur Barota upto Safiabad (Delhi Border) of HSRDC and HSIIDC Roads in Kundli (Internal Roads).

Roads from Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) to Delhi are, 3-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Jharoda Border (Delhi) of PWD (B&R), 3.5-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Nizampur (Delhi) of PWD (B&R), 4-km road from Bahadurgarh to Nizampur (Delhi) via Bamnouli of PWD (B&R), 6-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Jharoda (Delhi) via Siddipur of HSAMB, 2-km long road of Red Cross Road near PP MIE to PVC Market Delhi (Tikri) of MC, Bahadurgarh, 2-km long road from Sainik School at Bypass to Delhi of MC Bahadurgarh, 7-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Najafgarh (Delhi) via village Isharheri of of PWD (B&R), 2-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Nizampur Road (Delhi) via Chhotu Ram Nagar (MIE Railway Crossing) of MC, Bahadurgarh, 0.7-km long road from Sector 9 Mod to Mama Chowk Bahadurgarh of NHAI, 3-km long road from Sector 9 Mod to Jharoda Flyover Bypass of NHAI, 3-km long road of Jharoda Flyover Bypass to Balore Chowk Bypass of NHAI.

Roads from Badli (Jhajjar) to Delhi are, 2-km long road from Baadli to Dhansa (Delhi) via Dhansa Border of PWD (B&R), 2-km road from Village Gubhana to Bakargarh Village (Delhi) of PWD (B&R), 2-km Road from Village Deverkhana to Village Dhansa of PWD (B&R) and 2-km long road of Village Badli to Dhansa Road nearby TRH School to Ishapur Delhi of PWD (B&R).