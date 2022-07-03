'Farmers opting for oilseed crops to get Rs 4000 per acre as incentive'

Chandigarh: Haryana Government has taken another important step to increase the income of the farmers. Now farmers cultivating pulses and oilseed crops will get double benefits. The government has decided to give a grant of Rs. 4,000 per acre to the farmers growing these crops.



A special scheme has been launched by the Haryana Government for seven districts of South Haryana including Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Hisar and Nuh. Farmers adopting this scheme will be provided financial assistance at the rate of Rs. 4,000 per acre.

Giving information about the scheme, an official spokesperson said that the government is making constant efforts to increase the income of the farmers by reducing their input costs. This new scheme has been started by the government to promote pulses and oilseed crops under crop diversification. The target is to promote pulses and oilseed crops on one lakh acres during Kharif 2022 in the state. Under this scheme, pulse crops (moong and tur) will be promoted on 70,000 acres and oilseeds crops (castor and groundnut) will be promoted on 30,000 acres. Financial assistance of Rs. 4,000 per acre will be provided to farmers growing pulses and oilseeds. This scheme will be implemented during Kharif 2022 in seven districts of South Haryana namely Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Hisar and Nuh.

Farmers taking advantage of this scheme are required to register on Meri Fasal Mera Byora Portal. The financial assistance will be transferred to the accounts of the farmers after the verification of the crop.