Farmers' march: Haryana to seal borders with Punjab on Nov 26, 27

Chandigarh: Ahead of the farmers' protest march to Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27. Khattar said some farmer leaders have also been taken into custody by police, a move described as "shameful" by the Congress.



The Haryana Police also issued an advisory, asking people to modify their travel plans.

Khattar said they have advised people to avoid travelling along the state borders with Punjab for the two days as these will remain sealed.

He said to maintain law and order, police will take strict steps.

We appeal to the public that on November 25 and 26, they should avoid coming to Haryana and Punjab borders. On November 26 and 27, they should avoid going to the Haryana-Delhi border. We will take every step required to maintain law and order, Khattar told reporters here.

I appeal to farmers that the Delhi Chalo call given by some outfits has no meaning because the three laws which the Centre enacted are pro-farmer. We will further increase the number of mandis and the MSP will continue as earlier, he said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police asked the public to alter their travel plans ahead of the proposed march.

The travel advisory is being issued for the benefit of commuters as they may face traffic blockages on roads leading to Haryana from Punjab on November 25 and 26 and on entry points from Haryana to Delhi on November 26 and 27, the advisory says.

Meanwhile, officials said strictness along the borders with Punjab will be imposed for three days beginning Wednesday.