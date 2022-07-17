Farmers felicitate Nadda after BJP names 'kisan putra' Dhankhar NDA's vice presidential candidate
New Delhi: A day after the BJP named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the ruling NDA's vice presidential candidate, farmers from different regions felicitated party president J P Nadda on Sunday and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.
BJP leaders said farmers, especially from Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, met Nadda to express their happiness at the choice of Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan.
"Farmers accorded BJP president J P Nadda a grand felicitation at the party headquarters on making 'kisan putra' Jagdeep Dhankhar the NDA's vice presidential candidate," Nadda's office said in a tweet.
BJP 'kisan morcha' (farmers' wing) head Rajkumar Chahar said farmers wanted to convey their thanks to the party leadership for elevating Dhankhar, whose win in the vice presidential poll is all but certain due to the party's strong majority in the electoral college.
The party has highlighted Dhankhar's rise from his humble beginning from a farmer's family in Jhunjhunu. Nadda had lauded him as "kisan putra" (farmer's son).
It is hopeful that his Jat and farming background will help its connect with the agrarian community, which is concentrated in Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. Jats are the largest caste in Haryana and Rajasthan, and are influential in western UP.
