Farmers call off sit-in at Haryana police station after demands met

Tohana (Har): Protesting farmers called off their sit-in at a police station here on Monday evening shortly after the third farmer activist arrested in connection with the protest against ruling JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli was released on bail and other demands of the agitators were met.



Earlier in the day, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called off a plan to hold protests at every police station in Haryana following the release of two arrested farmers on bail but decided to continue protesting at the Sadar Police Station in Tohana city of Fatehabad district since a third activist was lodged there.

Officials confirmed that the farmers had dispersed from the police station after calling off their protest. They have left the site, a police official said.

Senior SKM leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Gurnam Singh Chaduni had led the farmers' protest outside the police station in Tohana.

Farmers Ravi Azad and Vikas Sisar, who were arrested for allegedly trying to gherao Babli's residence last week, were released on bail by the court in the afternoon while the third farmer Makhan Singh was let go in the evening.

Earlier, farmer leaders had demanded that cases registered against several peasants in connection with the protest against Babli be taken back.

Meanwhile, Tikait said the arrested farmers had been released and described it as a victory of the peasants.

Yadav said all demands of farmers have been conceded and described the release of the trio as a major victory for the SKM, the body spearheading the farmers' stir against the Centre's new farm laws, said.

Major victory for Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Tohana, Haryana. All demands conceded: MLA Babli tendered an apology, and his associates withdrew their complaint. All 3 arrested farmer leaders were released. Cases against protesting farmers to be withdrawn, Yadav tweeted.

Tikait also said it has been decided that farmers will oppose BJP-JJP leaders and legislators attending government programmes where black flags will be shown to them, but they will not be bothered during their private events.