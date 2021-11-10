Farmer's body found hanging at Singhu border

Chandigarh: A farmer's body was found hanging from a tree at Singhu border near Delhi, the protest site of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states.



The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 45, a farmer from Roorkie village of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. Preliminary investigations have suggested that the farmers may have committed suicide.

It is being said that the victim was a frequent visitor to the Singhu protest site.

The body has been sent to a local hospital in Sonipat for a post-mortem examination, an official of the Kundli police station said.

Hundreds of farmers have been sitting on Delhi's border with Haryana for the past one year for repeal of three controversial agricultural laws.