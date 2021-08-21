Farmers block rail tracks, NH over sugarcane prices

Chandigarh: Several trains were cancelled while vehicular traffic was disrupted after farmers blocked rail tracks and a national

highway near Jalandhar on Friday.

On the call of the BKU (Doaba), farmers on Friday went on protest for an indefinite period to press the state government to accept their demands related to pending dues of sugarcane and hike in cane prices.

Protesters blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Dhanowali railway crossing besides the Ludhiana-Amritsar and Ludhiana-Jammu rail tracks in Jalandhar.

At least nine trains were cancelled while 13 were either short terminated or diverted, according to railway officials.

Farmers blocked the national highway around 9 am by parking tractors and other vehicles in the middle of the road. They have also put up tents on the

busy highway.