Farmers block KMP E-way in Haryana

Chandigarh: Intensifying their stir against the Centre's three contentious agriculture laws, farmers on Saturday blocked the Kundli Manesar Palwal expressway in Haryana.



They, however, said emergency vehicles such as ambulances will be allowed to ply.

The call for a 24-hour blockade was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation.

The blockade started at 8 am and will last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The 136-km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway is also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway.

Farmers, including women, carried flags of their organisations and raised slogans against the government. They squatted on the expressway while slamming the central government for not repealing the farm laws.

Farmers in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts parked their tractor-trailers and other vehicles in the middle of the stretch.

In Nuh, some protesters were detained near the Rewasan toll plaza by the Haryana Police after they tried to block the road.

Several commuters faced inconvenience because of the KMP Expressway blockade and cited that they were unaware of the farmers' call for the protest.

Farmers, however, said they had given their call for blockade beforehand. Because of the road blockade, long queues of vehicles, especially commercial ones, were seen.

Farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the blockade will remain for 24 hours.

"If the Modi government fails to withdraw these laws, we will further intensify our agitation," said a protester, adding that they were "forced" to block the road as the government "failed" to act on their demands.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said they will not return till the laws are repealed.

He asserted that their agitation will remain peaceful.

The BKU leader also slammed the Centre, accusing it of handing over the farming to the corporate sector and disbanding the age-old mandi system. "The centre wants to run away from crop procurement," he alleged.