Farmers block highways in parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru: Farmers on Saturday blocked highways in different parts of Karnataka, to express solidarity with the ryots protesting against the contentious agriculture laws introduced by the Centre, in New Delhi and demanding withdrawal of the legislations.

In response to a call given by various farmers' associations led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, peasants in the state swarmed all highways leading to and out of the Bengaluru, to block it. A few pro-Kannada organisations too came in support of the agitators and staged demonstrations.

The demonstrations took place in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar, Koppal, Bagalkote, Tumakuru Davangere, Hassan, Mangaluru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, and other places.

Protesters courted arrest in some parts of the state including the capital city.

In view of the agitation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in the city that he has directed the police to ensure that vehicular movement is not affected and people are not made to suffer.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the state.

Condemning the agitations, Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda told media that the accusations made by the peasants were 'wrong' and said the Narendra Modi government has implemented the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee report to address the agrarian distress and farmers' suicide.