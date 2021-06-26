Farmer leaders speak virtually to LG, demand repeal of farm laws

New Delhi: Farmer leaders on Saturday virtually spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after they claimed they weren't allowed to meet him and submitted to his representative a memorandum addressed to the president demanding repeal of the three farm laws.



Farmers had given a call for a protest march from Civil Lines metro station to the Raj Bhawan, a senior police officer said, adding that the Delhi Police tightened security across borders of the national capital in view of the anticipated march.

The SKM alleged in a statement that protestors were not allowed to meet the LG, and were picked up and taken to the Wazirabad Police Training Centre. Later on, a brief virtual meeting was arranged with the LG and the memorandum was handed over to his representative, it said.

"The memorandum included our demands for withdrawal of the three farms laws and demand for a new law to ensure guarantee for MSP," BKU media incharge Dharmendra Malik said.

Earlier hundreds of farmers from interiors of Uttar Pradesh reached Ghazipur to mark the completion of seven months of the protest. Many of them came on tractors. "Adequate police deployment was made at the site in view of the increased gathering of protestors," a police official said.

A protestor from Moradabad and affiliated to the BKU, said he has been associated with the movement for seven months and intended to continue the stir till the farmers demands were not met.

"Tikait saahab has told us that we have to keep making efforts especially on the 26th of every month in order for the government to listen to our demands," he said.

Earlier in the day, reports about the arrest of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait were circulating on social media. The Delhi Police clarified that the reports were fake and said action would be taken against those spreading such news.

"Fake news! News related to arrest of Rakesh Tikait is incorrect. Pl stay away from such fake news/tweets. Action will be taken for spreading such false news/tweets," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) tweeted.

BKU media in-charge Malik also said that Tikait had not been arrested.

Meanwhile, activists and students were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as they tried to protest at Raj Bhawan, in solidarity with a tractor rally in solidarity with farmers' protest completing seven months.

The protesters were also detained after a protest program was organized at the Lieutenant Governor's residence under the aegis of Delhi for Farmers on the call of nationwide protest at Raj Bhavans on the slogan of Save Farming Democracy.

All the protesters, following the covid behavior, gathered at the Civil Line metro station and proceeded towards the Lieutenant Governor's residence when the police stopped them. The protest was joined by women activists, labourers, and students.

In the meantime, a delegation of three members were escorted by Delhi Police at the Lt Governor residence to give the memorandum. "After we submitted the memorandum, we were detained by the police," SFI president Sumit Kumar told Millenium Post.

While the activists said they were detained, the Delhi Police has said that no one from the protest was detained.