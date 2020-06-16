Farm labourer electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A farm labourer was electrocuted after a high-tension wire fell on him while he was working in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.



The incident took place in Sikhreda village of the district on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Mumru, a native of West Bengal, they said.

The labourer was working in the field when an overhead cable snapped and fell on him, the police said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.