Faridabad soon to get 2.4K bedded hospital
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the 2400 bedded hospital being set up by Mata Amritanandamayi in Faridabad will be the largest hospital equipped with state-of-the-art health facilities in the region. This hospital will prove to be a milestone in the country's best health services in the times to come, said Khattar.
Chief Minister today met Mata Amritanandamayi ji to express gratitude on behalf of the people of the state. He also took the blessings of Mata Amritanandamayi ji.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India's first portal on arrested narco offenders now operational17 Aug 2022 5:30 PM GMT
Faridabad soon to get 2.4K bedded hospital17 Aug 2022 5:29 PM GMT
India home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5...17 Aug 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation17 Aug 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Taiwan and China hold opposing military drills amid tension17 Aug 2022 5:25 PM GMT