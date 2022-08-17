Faridabad soon to get 2.4K bedded hospital

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the 2400 bedded hospital being set up by Mata Amritanandamayi in Faridabad will be the largest hospital equipped with state-of-the-art health facilities in the region. This hospital will prove to be a milestone in the country's best health services in the times to come, said Khattar.



Chief Minister today met Mata Amritanandamayi ji to express gratitude on behalf of the people of the state. He also took the blessings of Mata Amritanandamayi ji.