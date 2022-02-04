Far-reaching socio-legal implications, consultative process needed, Centre to HC

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it was committed to protecting "the liberty, dignity, and rights of every woman who is the fundamental foundation and pillar of a civilised society" and a meaningful consultative process with various stakeholders and state governments is needed on the pleas seeking criminalisation of marital rape. It said that the issue of whether to criminalise marital rape has very far-reaching socio-legal implications in the country and any assistance by the government can be meaningful only after consultative process with the participation of all stakeholders.



Urging to defer the hearing on a batch of pleas to criminalise marital rape, the Centre, in an additional affidavit filed before a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar, undertook to provide a time-bound schedule within which it will carry out such consultative process on the issue and render effective assistance in the proceedings.

The court, which is conducting the marathon proceedings on a daily basis, will now hear the matter on Friday.

Both the executive and the legislature are equally concerned and committed to the protection of fundamental rights of its citizens. However, it is the considered opinion of the Central Government that this court can be assisted only after a consultative process is undertaken by the Central government with all stakeholders including all the state governments, the Centre, in its affidavit filed through advocate Monika Arora, said.

considering the social impact involved, the intimate family relations being the subject matter and this court not having the privilege of having been fully familiarised with ground realities prevailing different parts of society of this large, populous and diverse country, taking a decision merely based upon the arguments of few lawyers may not serve the ends of justice, it said. It said the affidavit is in continuation of oral requests made on behalf of the Centre at various stages of hearings in January to defer the hearing in the case.

The government of India is committed to fully and meaningfully protect the liberty, dignity, and rights of every woman who is the fundamental foundation and a pillar of a civilized society.

At the same time, the question involved in the petition may not be treated merely as a question concerning the constitutional validity of a statutory provision as the subject matter has and will have very far-reaching socio-legal implications in the country.

The matter, therefore, needs a comprehensive approach rather than a strictly legal approach, the affidavit said.