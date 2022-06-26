Families' safety: Rebel MLAs may return to Maha soon

New delhi: Following the continuous 'SOS messages' by their family members over security concerns, all the rebel MLAs may not continue to stay for a long in the Guwahati hotel under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and they are likely to return back to their respective constituencies in a few days.



The development in this regard has come to notice after the reports of violence and protests against rebel legislators came in from several places across Maharashtra over the last few days as Shiv Sena workers protested against the Eknath Shinde group.

As per sources, family members of rebel MLAs have sent several "SOS messages" expressing threats on their lives and properties after the rebel legislators rallied behind Shinde and camped in a Guwahati hotel to topple the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. "All the rebel legislators are staying in Guwahati hotel under heavy security arrangements, but their families are in Maharashtra without any security cover. The issue of safety of family members of rebel MLAs has also been discussed in detail with rebel group's head Shinde and he has also 'agreed them to take a responsible move'," sources close to a rebel MLA affirmed. Notably, a group of Shiv Sainiks damaged the board of a party office of Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde. Also, reports of vandalisation of offices and blackening of posters came from Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Parbhani.

Besides, the offices of legislator Dilip Lande and Tanaji Sawant were also vandalised in Mumbai and Pune respectively. Earlier in the day, 16 rebels have written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray complaining about the security of their families being withdrawn, which has been rejected by the state's Home Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.