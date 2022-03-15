Failure to pay rent not a penal offence, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court quashed an FIR registered against a tenant by a landlord, saying that failure to pay rent may have civil consequences, but it is not a penal offence under the Indian Penal Code. The apex court was hearing an appeal against the Allahabad High Court order that refused to quash the FIR registered for the offence of cheating under Section 415 and that of misappropriation under Section 403 IPC.



"We are of the opinion that no criminal offence is made out, even if we accept the factual assertions made in the complaint, which was registered as the First Information Report. Failure to pay rent may have civil consequences, but is not a penal offence under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (for short, "IPC"). Mandatory legal requirements for the offence of cheating under Section 415 and that of misappropriation under Section 403 IPC are missing", the bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi observed.

The court also considered the submission made on behalf of the defacto complainant that there are huge arrears of rent which have to be recovered. It will be open to him to take recourse to such civil remedy as is available to him in law, the bench said. The top court while quashing the FIR observed that the question when the appellant vacated the property and arrears of rent, etc are left open to be decided in civil proceedings.