'Failed' Manjhi gets ready for ghar wapsi

New Delhi: As it seems it's a ghar wapsi for Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who 'failed' to perform in Lok Sabha election while being a part of the Grand Alliance.



As per his party leaders, Manjhi, who had once parted with JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, is all set to join his parent party by either merging his less-known outfit with JD(U) or remain a part of the NDA as like other key partners.

Political experts have opined that Manjhi has decided to return to his parent fold after finding no "place" in Grand Alliance as RJD disagrees with Manjhi over the functioning of the coordination committee in the Mahagathbandhan.

"Even though there is a no significant fan following of Manjhi among his own community, the HAM chief vies for lion's share in the seat-sharing pact. In Lok Sabha polls, he failed to win even his own seat from the Dalit-dominated seat," the experts said, adding that JD(U) may induct him just to send a message among Manjhi community.

Agreeing with the views of the political experts, JD(U)'s minority cell leader Syed Afzal Abbas said that party will welcome Manjhi.

"It was the kindness of our leader Nitish Kumar that Manjhi got a name and fame after he was made chief minister of Bihar. The same respect he didn't get in Grand Alliance," Abbas said, adding that returning back of Manjhi may help in consolidating the vote share of his community.