'Fadnavis and Shinde will decide next course of action'
mpost bureauMumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned earlier in the evening, a day before a scheduled floor test in the state Assembly. With his resignation, the floor test is now void. Fadnavis is likely to stake claim to form government, sources said. Rebel leader Shinde, whose move to walk out with a chunk of MLAs set off the slide, is likely to be his deputy.
The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai.
To a question about the BJP's next move, as it is the single largest party in the Maharashtra legislative Assembly, Patil said, "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde." He also said BJP workers "should observe restraint in victory." Fadnavis told reporters that "I will tell the party's stand tomorrow for sure." There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight, sources said.
Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of Fadnavis in Mumbai and congratulated each other over the collapse of the MVA government.
Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.
Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "the truth prevailed, finally".
"Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said.
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis.
Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.
