Eye on 2023 Assembly polls, BJP rejigs Tripura unit
agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura announced a rejig in the ranks of the party and its frontal organisations with an eye on the 2023 assembly elections.
Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the party's ST Morcha. He replaced MP Rebati Tripura. Rampada Jamatia was made the observer of the ST Morcha. The party also appointed 12 district observers and co-observers.
It also appointed eight observers for the party's frontal organisations. "This is routine exercise to distribute work among the party leaders. Obviously, it's being done keeping in mind the next year's assembly elections," BJP state president Manik Saha said.
On being removed as the president of the ST Morcha, Tripura said she wanted to focus more on the party's organisation after being made the vice-president.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
At least 27 dead in commercial building blaze in West Delhi13 May 2022 8:30 PM GMT
TMC seeks Modi's 'answer' as inflation hits people13 May 2022 8:22 PM GMT
SC seeks Centre, J&K, ECI replies on plea against delimitation comm13 May 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sisodia urges Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi13 May 2022 8:16 PM GMT
Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', says Elon Musk13 May 2022 8:15 PM GMT