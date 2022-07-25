Extortion: Punjab police dismisses inspector, 2 cops
chandigarh: Continuing with the zero-tolerance policy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government against drugs and corruption, Punjab Police on Monday dismissed three cops including an inspector from service after they falsely implicated two persons in a drug case and also extorted a huge amount of money from them.
The dismissed Police Personnel have been identified as Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, ASI Angrej Singh, and Head Constable Joginder Singh, a trio posted at Narcotic Control Cell in Ferozepur. Inspector Bajwa has been dismissed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur range Jaskaran Singh, while, ASI Angrej and Head Constable Joginder were dismissed by SSP Ferozepur Surendra Lamba for gross negligence of their services. These accused Cops have been dismissed under article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India.
The Police have also registered an FIR dated July 25, 2022 against trio accused cops under sections 166, 167, 195, 471, 218, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 21, 59, and 13 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Ferozepur Cantt.
Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that a team of Anti-Narcotic Cell Ferozepur led by Inspector Bajwa, ASI Angrej, and HC Joginder in connivance with other cops had arrested two persons on July 20, 2022, and allegedly implicated them in a false drug case by planting 1Kg Heroin and showing recovery of Rs 5 lakhs from their possession.
An FIR was also registered under various sections of the NDPS act by accused Inspector Bajwa at PS Ferozepur Cantonment.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Haryana CM Khattar launches Smart E-Beat system for cops in Gurugram25 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
'Won't spare anyone, even if he's a minister'25 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Partha, Arpita sent to ED custody till August 325 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
CM gives away Bangabibhushan, Bangabhushan & Mahanayak awards25 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
My election proof that poor can fulfil dreams too: Droupadi Murmu25 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT