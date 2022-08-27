Extended service of Donyi Polo Express flagged off

Maligaon: In a historic occasion for connectivity and transportation in the North Eastern Region, passenger train services have been commenced for the first time on 26 th August, 2022 from Shokhuvi Railway Station in Nagaland to Naharlagun Railway station in Arunachal Pradesh. The inaugural service of this train was flagged off today on 26 th August, 2022 by Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland.



The 15817/15818 Donyi Polo Express, which used to run between Guwahati and Naharlagun, is now extended to Shokhuvi, and will henceforth run as a daily train service between Shokhuvi and Naharlagun. The train will have one first AC cum AC-2 tier, one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, two general second class coaches and two brake, luggage cum generator car. The train will cover a distance of 440 kms in 13 hrs and 40 mins. It will have stoppages at Dhansiri, Diphu, Lumding, Lanka, Hojai, Chaparmukh stations.