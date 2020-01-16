Express views in dignified manner: LS Speaker Om Birla tells lawmakers
Lucknow: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked lawmakers to express their views in the House strongly and emotionally but in a disciplined and dignified manner to "successfully stand the test" as a public representative.
In his inaugural address at the seventh Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference at the UP Legislative Assembly, Birla said the faith of people in the democracy has gone up as the polling percentage in the elections after Independence has risen, and so has the responsibility of lawmakers.
"Therefore, the members should put forth their views strongly, emotionally, but in a disciplined and restrained manner while adhering to the traditions of Parliament and in a dignified manner," he said in an apparent reference to the "unruly behaviour" of lawmakers inside legislatures.
In a democracy, elected representatives act as a bridge between the government and the people and thus "it becomes our moral responsibility" to successfully stand the test as a public representative, he emphasised.
He asserted that parliamentary discourse resonated vibrancy and dynamism of our democracy and norms of freedom of expression should imbibe informed and uninterrupted discussions. Thus parliamentary discussions should concur to established rules and norms. "Our faith in democracy in very deep-rooted. Democracy is the soul of our nation. As far as faith in democracy is concerned, India is leading the world," Birla said.
"India is a country where different religions, castes, languages, dialects exist. Unity in diversity has been the symbol of our country. Hence, our parliamentary traditions have always remained ''jeevant'' (alive) and active," he said.
He also praised Lucknow's culture and heritage and paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He lauded the role of Uttar Pradesh in the freedom struggle, strengthening the parliamentary democracy and for giving the maximum prime ministers to the country.
Birla said in the past seven decades, Parliament has done commendable work to usher in social, economic and political changes.
