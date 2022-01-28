Expedite work on projects announced by me: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the officers to conduct a study on the feasibility of the projects announced under CM Announcements with expediting the work on the same.



The CM on Thursday reviewed the progress of development projects announced by him in the past.

Khattar on Thursday reviewed the progress of projects under the Public Works (Building and Roads), Development and Panchayats, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Irrigation, and Sports.

The Chief Minister also directed that the projects which require approval from Railways, all such projects should be immediately referred to Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised that a total of 8315 Chief Minister's announcements have been made between 2014-2021, out of which work on 5744 announcements have been completed which is around 73 per cent and 1527 are still in progress and 360 are not feasible and 687 are still pending.

Giving the details about the status of projects announced under CM Announcements that are being executed by the Public Works(Building and Roads)Department, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said that out of the total of 1120 announcements, only 114 are pending, hence the completion percentage of the announcements is around 76.23 percent. 148 projects are in progress.