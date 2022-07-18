Expedite work on ongoing projects: Mann to officers
chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite work on all ongoing projects in the state along with initiating and completing the other ones for giving major boost to infra structural development.
Chairing a review meeting of the department at his official residence, the Chief Minister asked the officials to accord top priority to all approved and sanctioned works for their timely completion. He directed the PWD officials to ensure proper checks at every stage of the projects to ensure good quality of the works. He said that department should strictly adhere to the prescribed specifications for ensuring quality construction, maintenance and repair of upcoming projects.
