'Expedite work on aviation hub'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that work related to the 'Integrated Aviation Hub' being developed at 'Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar', which is an international-level project, should be expedited.



The Chief Minister was presiding over a review meeting to review the works related to the 'Integrated Aviation Hub' being developed at 'Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar' here on Friday. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present on the occasion.

Khattar directed the officials that there should not be any delay in the development of 'Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar' and there should be no delay in the release of funds for the same. While giving directions to expedite the construction work of airport boundary and installation of lights, he said that it is the endeavour of the state government to start regular air service from this airport in the year 2023.

He directed to finalise the route for rail connectivity from New Delhi's IGI Airport to 'Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar' at the earliest, fix various routes from Hisar for air service and said that water supply for this airport, the works being done for drainage system and storage of raw water should be completed at the earliest.