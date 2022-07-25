'Expedite pending cases of installation of mobile, internet towers'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to expedite the pending cases related to right of way permission for installation of towers for mobile and internet service.



The Chief Secretary was holding a review meeting on the issue of Right of Way Permission with all the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing here on Monday.

The Chief Secretary while giving special directions to the Deputy Commissioners of Rohtak, Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Nuh, Hisar and Kurukshetra districts, where the percentage of cancellation of applications for Right of Way Permission is high, said that all those service providers may also be directed to ensure that they submit their documents and prescribed fee within 7 to 10 days so that the pending cases can be completed at the earliest.

He also directed that the application of any operator should not be canceled with immediate effect rather a meeting should be held with the service providers and officials.

He said that the State government is committed to increase the communication and mobile connectivity infrastructure. The state government has business friendly policies, so keeping in view the convenience of the citizens and ease of doing business, all approvals should be given with in stipulated time.