Execution of ICJS must to bring dist police data under one roof: Kaushal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, while presiding over the second meeting of the State Level Committee constituted to implement the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in Haryana directed the officers concerned to explore the possibilities of developing a system with the latest technologies under which the entire data of individual district recorded by the police is integrated under one roof, making it easily accessible. In the first phase, this system should be implemented on a pilot project basis in any one district, directed Kaushal.

The Chief Secretary also lauded the officers and employees of Police Department for being at the first position in the country under Crime and Criminals Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS).

In the meeting, Additional Director General of Police, Administration, who is also the State Nodal Officer, ICJS, Arshinder Singh Chawla informed that the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) has been made live from today onwards to make the justice delivery system more expeditious and transparent in Haryana. The data is being shared with all the five stakeholders namely Police, Courts, Prosecution, Forensics and Prisons. This will play a pivotal role in easing out the coordination among the five pillars of criminal justice and will also eliminate duplication of data, said Sh. Arshinder Singh Chawla.

He informed that Core Application Software (CAS) has already been integrated with ICJS. Data sharing between CAS and ICJS is being done successfully in the state. Login IDs have been provided up to the Police Station level to access the ICJS.